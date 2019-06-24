Idaho Boy Safe After Reported Missing

An Idaho boy is safe after some of his family contacted Townsquare Media in Twin Falls and Boise police saying he wasn't heard from in a few days. During the time when some of the family reported they hadn't heard from the boy, custody paperwork was going through the state of Washington. The paperwork has since gone through.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An Idaho family is asking for any help locating a missing boy. According to the family and reports made to the Boise police, the boy has not been heard from or seen since Friday morning.

According to emails provided to us by the family, the mother of four-year-old Gideon Bishop Hurt has been in contact with authorities and is waiting for further action from law enforcement.

Gideon was last seen with his father on Friday morning. His mother said she was concerned when Gideon wasn't returned back to her after his visitation with his dad. The family who reached out to Townsquare Media said they weren't sure where Gideon could be, but they do know they have connections in Washington, Arizona, California, Texas and Missouri.

Gideon's mother is unable to get in contact with his father as his phone is no longer on and his social media accounts have been disconnected. If you have seen Gideon please contact authorities.