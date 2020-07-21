Idaho Featured on Drudge Report and for Bad News

Idaho gets little national attention beyond cult leaders and mountaintop standoffs. Such a nice place with snow-capped peaks, canyons, rivers, wildlife and multiple climates and, yet. Somehow, the only time we get noticed is when an asteroid slams into the center of the state.

This morning, the place was the lead story at the Drudge Report. Death is now stalking the highways of what we call the Gem State. Be afraid. Be very afraid!

The thing is, I went out to lunch the other day at Elevation 486 and the place was packed. Nobody was talking about the plague. Tourists were snapping pictures of the canyon. People were walking and biking the trail. Like any sunny summer day. I went home and was reading where the state may have reached the height of the outbreak last week. Now things may be tapering off. I’m hopeful it’s not wishful thinking but pandemics race through populations and then, historically, are gone. Why would this time be different?

I also did some reading and it looks like Idaho’s coronavirus death rate may now be hovering around one percent. Remember when you were mocked by liberals and liberal allies in news media for making comparisons to the seasonal flu? Isn’t the death rate about the same? And the flu’s rate is calculated by estimating models of contagion and not by confirmed cases. With COVID, we’re looking at an actual count of infections. If we assume it’s like the flu and we estimate many more infected without knowing they were sick…

Then does the death rate keep dropping?

I came across a Facebook page where an Ohio doctor is tracking numbers. You can read some of his thoughts below: