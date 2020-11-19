Idaho Fish and Game Making Changes for Out of State Tag Holders

Idaho Fish and Game isn’t funded by taxpayers. It’s funded through sales of hunting and fishing licenses. The agency promotes outdoor sports because if we lose a generation of hunters, Fish and Game will be a greatly reduced entity.

Currently, it provides training and education programs. Free fishing days for kids. Law enforcement. Research. Stocking of waterways and ponds. Removal of animals when depredation issues arise. And the list could go on.

Hunting and fishing tourism also puts money into local restaurants and hotels.

There is an argument from some Idaho residents when it comes to opportunities for out of state hunters. Out of state tag sales account for a huge portion of the Fish and Game operating budget. Hunting and fishing tourism also puts money into local restaurants and hotels.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is looking to strike a new balance to meet the concerns of resident Idahoans. The commission meeting is taking place in Lewiston and will conclude Friday the 20th of November.

Terry Thompson is a spokesman for the agency. He joins us twice a month on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. Mr. Thompson opened his latest visit on the out of state topic and fielded a call from a member of our audience. The caller had a question about the sometimes less than stellar behavior of some tourists.

You can listen to the response and the explanation by clicking on the video below.

Fish and Game is also asking anyone to report poaching. There have been several high profile cases in recent weeks. The number is 1-800-632-5999.