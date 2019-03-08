Idaho Fish and Game Modifies Big Game Hunting Proposals

(KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has modified some of its big game hunting proposals.

The department hosted about 30 meetings across the state in an effort to get public input about the proposals. About 1,300 people attended the meetings and some 3,350 comments were received about the proposals, Fish and Game said.

“There were some pretty significant changes, and it was in response to the feedback we received from the public that we drafted the final proposals,” State Wildlife Manager Jon Rachael said in a statement. “We wanted to give people a little bit of advanced notice, and the ability to see how their comments shaped our final recommendations.”

Proposals are available for review as PDF files . Final proposals will be presented to the Fish and Game Commission on March 13.