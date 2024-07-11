Idaho Fish and Game Needs Women (I Mean, Who Doesn’t?)

Working outdoors is a dream job for many. For the cubicle crowd, it sounds like the perfect work. Especially when four hours of my day is spent in a windowless studio, many of us would settle for an indoor/outdoor split. Idaho Fish and Game can offer just such an opportunity.

The agency is offering a workshop on becoming a conservation officer. Fish and Game is also looking to encourage women to apply, however. The program is open to anyone with an interest in the law enforcement aspect of ensuring we protect our resources. You can schedule a seat online or by telephone at the Jerome office at (208) 324-4359. If Jerome is a long drive, attending online is an option. The date is July 27th.

For critics who believe Fish and Game is working on recruiting women, the goal is still to hire the most qualified, but women don’t often think of it as a job option.

There are some advantages an applicant would also have with a four-year degree in a related field, such as biology. But the degree isn’t a requirement.

A young person considering the possibility and still a couple of years away from graduation would have time to consider changing a major.

The job offers a daily dose of the eye candy that’s Idaho. From mountain ranges to high deserts, to river valleys. You don’t get many do-overs in life, but some of us look back 40 years and realize we missed some great opportunities. Oh, and you get a cool uniform too!