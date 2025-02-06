I’m hearing increasing chatter about eliminating property tax. Back in the 1990s, my state Libertarian Party Chairman used to tell me that it was a rental payment. You’re told you own your property, but if you don’t pay the tax, you’re evicted.

Idaho has no state property tax, but it’s what pays for county and local governments.

We'll be Making Som Very Hard Choices

On Wednesday, Jason Mercier from the Mountain States Policy Center told my show that many of our neighboring states have vastly different tax structures. Some have no income tax but rely on natural resources or gambling revenue to pay for government services. Or there’s a higher sales tax or a gross receipts tax to cover for a lack of income tax.

President Trump favors the elimination of the federal income tax. We also wouldn’t need an Internal Revenue Service, and many three and four-letter agencies would fade away. Some of the services those unwieldy departments oversee could be handled by states. Voters in those states could decide what services are needed and those that aren’t.

State Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon Favors eliminates the property tax, which means you can choose between a higher local sales tax and fewer services.

We Need to Plan Today and be Ready

I’m a believer that most people want first responders and potholes filled as priorities. Beyond that, I’ve never given much thought as to what services I consider necessary.

Keep in mind that in Twin Falls County, where I live, the level of first response hasn’t kept pace with the explosive population growth. So it raises a question, what are you willing to pay to have someone come to your aid if you’re in an accident or have a fire?

Another question; can you live without parks? Street lights? Snowplows?

I would be interested in hearing your response. My email address is bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.

