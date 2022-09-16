Idaho Fishermen Witness Possible Missile Test

Get our free mobile app

We get plenty of reports from locals who believe they’ve seen strange objects in the heavens above. The high desert has always been a hotbed for sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Most have an explanation. Flights from Mountain Home Air Force Base or satellite trains in the night sky.

I got a note Thursday night from a fellow who had seen a story on our website about a UFO sighting in Owyhee County. He had been fishing with his brother in the C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area in late August (I was out there the same week) and they spotted something unusual. He said it didn’t appear to be a normal contrail, however. He believes it was man-made. He sent me a photograph and also an enlarged picture.

Furthermore, he also had a third picture that was a bit more difficult to read, but it looked like someone had launched a rocket or small missile.

I emailed the pictures to a friend back east. He spent 20 years in the Air Force and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base when he served with the Thunderbirds. He has a good eye for these things. He lives in a coastal town and can spot drones in the sky that patrol our shores. As I’m writing this, I don’t have a response. When the Colonel writes back, I’ll attach an update at the bottom of the page.

Obviously, I’m more than a little curious. To me, it looks like a weapons test, and some years ago I visited a bombing range near Bruneau Canyon. Or was it close to the place? I don’t believe I drove through it! Otherwise, I might not be here today.