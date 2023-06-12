UFOs and Aliens Getting Extremely Close to Southern Idaho

Get our free mobile app

Are there aliens wandering in your backyard? And, no, we’re not talking about border crossers. In a vastly underreported story out of Las Vegas, a family claims they heard a possible Unidentified Flying Object crash behind their house and then believe they saw some strange and incredibly tall creatures.

Many of you are familiar with the name George Knapp. He’s a backup host on the Coast-to-Coast radio program heard nationwide. Also, locally at Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. Knapp has been looking into the story for Channel 8 in Las Vegas. You can watch it by clicking here, or at the bottom of the page.

This story has more than the usual handful of witnesses. The night it took place there was an object spotted in the sky by perhaps hundreds and that included local police. Then a recording picked up the sound of an impact, a sign of a hard landing or a crash.

It took police more than one-half hour to respond to a complaint, and then not much was found. Family members who made the original complaint have now gone mostly silent. Were they instructed by the government to keep a low profile, or are they frightened?

All of this is coming to light at the same time as a whistleblower is alleging the United States government has possession of alien craft and of aliens. A story that quickly faded after 48 hours of first being reported.

Considering the proximity of Las Vegas, if there are alien patrols above and some are having landing issues, what could happen in your own backyard?

I once photographed what looked like an alien. You can see the picture here.

