Idaho State Senator Appointed to Lead Veteran Services

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho's governor has appointed a state senator to lead the veteran services division. The office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced the appointment of Sen. Marv Hagedorn to become the administrator for the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. Hagedorn is a retired Navy chief warrant officer and has represented Ada County's District 14 for close to six years; he has previously served in the Idaho House of Representative from 2007 to 2012. Hagedorn will resign from his senate seat, which will become effective July 30. He served in the Navy from 1974 to 1994 and specialized in intelligence and cryptology.

“I care deeply about the men and women who have served in our armed forces, as well as their families. I understand the sacrifice they make and I share their desire to serve our country and our communities,” Hagedorn said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful for this chance to help ensure the appreciation we feel for our military veterans is manifested every day in our State policies, programs and priorities. I look forward to working in this new capacity with all the great veterans’ organizations throughout Idaho.”

The Division of Veterans Services advocates for veterans with employers, government and the federal veterans department. The division also operates veterans homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello.