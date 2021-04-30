Idaho Gives: Donate Now to Help Your Favorite Local Charity

After the gut-punch year we all had in 2020 we finally have a chance to breathe and look to the future. Hopefully there are promising rays of sunshine in your horizon. For many local charities the future looks a little less promising as the pandemic continues to affect businesses in the way and frequency customers interact. There are hundreds of Idaho charity and non-profit organizations currently participating in the annual Idaho Gives fundraising event. This is possibly the easiest way you can do something good today without even leaving your home.

I'll admit that looking at all the organizations asking for donations can be daunting. There are so many great and deserving groups who need your money. The list is easier if you have a group you already want to support as you can search for specific organizations.

If you don't know who, or what, you want to support you can also look through the different categories to see if something pops out as a cause you want to get behind. You can also search in specific areas of the state. If you live in the Magic Valley you can see all the groups right here that are in need of your help.

Causes vary with more than 20 options to choose from including: animals, veterans, arts, education, seniors, and health and wellness. There are 25 groups listed in just the Twin Falls area.

The #IdahoGives fundraiser started on April 29th and will run through May 6th, 2021.

