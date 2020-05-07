There is nothing quite like a pandemic to help you get your priorities in order. I've found myself reflecting on the things that are important to me, including things I can do for myself to stay sane. I've started new hobbies and picked up old hobbies over the last few weeks to help me feel normal. We can also look outside our homes, lives, and normal social circles to find ways to help others while improving our well-being. In the Magic Valley there are a number of things you can do and ways you can help the community, and some of it you can do from the comfort of your home.

IDAHO GIVES - Today is the final day of the annual Idaho Gives fundraising event. This is a yearly fundraiser which benefits dozens of local non-profit groups. You can search for a cause you believe in or find something new to support.

MASKS, MUFFINS, and MOCHAS - This social distancing event happens Monday morning, May 11th, from 7-9a at Gem State Paper on Highland in Twin Falls. You can stop by for a free level 1 mask, free muffins from Great Harvest, and free mochas from Full Steam Espresso. Please bring donations of food or money for the South Central Community Action Partnership emergency food box program.

KELLER WILLIAMS RED DAY - Another annual event coming up in Twin Falls will benefit the Voices Against Violence group and you can help with essential donations. Their Red Rally Day to gather items is May 14th from 4-7p at Keller Williams on Filer Avenue in Twin Falls. Along with accepting donations there will also be music, food trucks and you won't even need to get out of your car to participate.

These are a few things you can do. Obviously there is much more need in our community and maybe you are content staying home and just taking care of you and your family. That's fine too.