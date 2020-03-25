Today Gov. Brad Little signed an extreme emergency declaration in addition to a 21-day stay-at-home order.

You can read the full order from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare right HERE.

The following is part of the address the governor gave earlier at Gowen Field in Boise:

“From the get-go, our focus has been to slow the spread of coronavirus to protect our most vulnerable citizens and preserve capacity in our healthcare system,” Governor Little said. “And from the beginning, I stated my commitment to making decisions about our response to coronavirus based on science. With confirmed community transmission of coronavirus now occurring in Idaho’s most populated areas, we need to take strong measures to ensure our healthcare facilities are not overburdened. I am following the guidance of our public health experts and issuing a statewide stay-home order effective immediately.”

The stay-home order requires citizens to self-isolate at home if you can, not just if you are sick. This excludes healthcare, public safety, and other essential workers as defined in the order. If you are high-risk, avoid leaving home. People can leave home to obtain or provide essential services as defined in the order. Employers that do not provide essential services as defined in the order must take all steps necessary for employees to work remotely from home. Grocery stores, medical facilities, and other essential businesses as defined in the order will remain open.

Restaurants across the state are being ordered to close dine-in but drive-thru, pick up, and delivery will still be available. Non-essential businesses and services will close their physical locations. This includes bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, and others not included in the “essential” category as defined in the order. People must limit public transit unless to provide or obtain essential services. People must limit all discretionary travel. People must limit all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals outside the household. When you go for a walk, run, bike ride, or other outdoor recreation near your home, stay 6-feet away from individuals who are not part of your household.

“Our healthcare and public safety workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to respond to the coronavirus emergency, and we owe it to them to do our part by following this statewide stay-home order,” Governor Little added.

The statewide stay-home order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 21 days. Governor Little and public health officials will evaluate later whether to extend the order past 21 days.

Governor Little made the announcement at Gowen Field, where he visited with the Idaho National Guard personnel he recently mobilized to support civil authorities and local jurisdictions during the coronavirus emergency. At the Governor’s request, the Guardsmen are prepared to stand up a joint task force to provide mobile testing support, transport commodities, provide facilities, tents or other equipment, and perform other duties as needed in Idaho’s coronavirus response effort. The Idaho Office of Emergency Management, a part of the Idaho Military Division, is the key emergency response planner and coordinator for interagency preparedness in Idaho.

“We will get through this together as long as we all play an active part in fighting the spread of coronavirus. I am proud of Idaho and the way we support and love our neighbors. Let’s keep it up,” Governor Little said.