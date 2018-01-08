Idaho Governor to Give His Last State of the State

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Today, Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter will give his final State of the State address that traditionally begins the legislative session. Gov. Otter has said he will not seek reelection making this years speech at the Idaho Capital his last. The speech, usually a road map of the governor for this years legislative goals, is scheduled for 1 p.m. during a joint session of the legislature. Several Idaho television stations will carry the address, including Idaho Public Television and KTVB which will carry it live.

