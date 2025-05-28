I have friends who are Democrats. I’m a conservative. Most of my liberal friends are people I’ve known a very long time, long before I got interested in politics. My main interests when I was younger centered on football, baseball, and hockey.

I don’t make many new friends among Democrats, but I have found that when I get to know people beyond the headlines, many of them are very nice.

We May Not Always Agree, but I Like My Friend

That’s the case with my friend, Ilana Rubel, Idaho’s House Minority Leader.

A few years ago, we started a weekly legislative rotation with Democrats from the state legislature on my radio program (I found I liked all of them). When the session ended, Ilana said her schedule could accommodate the program every week. So, I agreed that she should stay on-air.

Number one, she gets under the skin of a lot of people. It makes for some great radio! And when I give her a rash of grief, she takes it well.

Ilana has Many Conservative Friends

You may not know this, but Ilana counts many conservatives among her friends. State Republican Chairwoman Dorothy Moon is among them. Former John Birch Society Coordinator Tom Munds, too!

Ilana has had some setbacks in life, but she remains always upbeat and smiling. Yesterday, she wrote to tell me that she was having surgery, and she wouldn’t be on-air for a couple of weeks. I won’t go into much detail, but she didn’t tell me to keep it a secret.

I would hope all of you would put politics aside and pray for her speedy recovery. I look forward to Wednesday mornings at 8:30.

