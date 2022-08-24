Listen to the 23 Candidates for Twin Falls City Council Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are 23 people who have officially expressed interest in an open Twin Falls City Council seat. According to the City of Twin Falls, the public will get a chance to hear the applicants speak at an upcoming council meeting on August 29, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The seat became open when Councilman Shawn Barigar announced his resignation a couple weeks ago as he is applying for economic development director for the city. He told the council it would create a conflict of interest if he went through the application process while a holding a seat. The council will choose one of the 23 applicants who will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term and then seek reelection.
The 23 applicants are:

  • Patrick Paterson
  • Eddie “Steve” Marin
  • Neli Christensen
  • Charles Lewis
  • Brian Bell
  • Christopher Cardinet
  • Reylene Abbott
  • Michael Shaffer
  • Craig Kelley
  • Robert Beauregard
  • Terry C. McCurdy
  • Grayson Stone
  • Gerardo Munoz
  • Diane Feagins
  • Patty Cameron
  • Joshua Callen
  • Aaron Wert
  • Linda Brugger
  • Cassandra Hieovas
  • James Craigg
  • Ben Woodbury
  • Alexandra Caval
  • Christine Hernandez
