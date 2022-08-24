Listen to the 23 Candidates for Twin Falls City Council Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are 23 people who have officially expressed interest in an open Twin Falls City Council seat. According to the City of Twin Falls, the public will get a chance to hear the applicants speak at an upcoming council meeting on August 29, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The seat became open when Councilman Shawn Barigar announced his resignation a couple weeks ago as he is applying for economic development director for the city. He told the council it would create a conflict of interest if he went through the application process while a holding a seat. The council will choose one of the 23 applicants who will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term and then seek reelection.

The 23 applicants are:

Patrick Paterson

Eddie “Steve” Marin

Neli Christensen

Charles Lewis

Brian Bell

Christopher Cardinet

Reylene Abbott

Michael Shaffer

Craig Kelley

Robert Beauregard

Terry C. McCurdy

Grayson Stone

Gerardo Munoz

Diane Feagins

Patty Cameron

Joshua Callen

Aaron Wert

Linda Brugger

Cassandra Hieovas

James Craigg

Ben Woodbury

Alexandra Caval

Christine Hernandez

