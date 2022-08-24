Listen to the 23 Candidates for Twin Falls City Council Seat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are 23 people who have officially expressed interest in an open Twin Falls City Council seat. According to the City of Twin Falls, the public will get a chance to hear the applicants speak at an upcoming council meeting on August 29, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The seat became open when Councilman Shawn Barigar announced his resignation a couple weeks ago as he is applying for economic development director for the city. He told the council it would create a conflict of interest if he went through the application process while a holding a seat. The council will choose one of the 23 applicants who will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term and then seek reelection.
The 23 applicants are:
- Patrick Paterson
- Eddie “Steve” Marin
- Neli Christensen
- Charles Lewis
- Brian Bell
- Christopher Cardinet
- Reylene Abbott
- Michael Shaffer
- Craig Kelley
- Robert Beauregard
- Terry C. McCurdy
- Grayson Stone
- Gerardo Munoz
- Diane Feagins
- Patty Cameron
- Joshua Callen
- Aaron Wert
- Linda Brugger
- Cassandra Hieovas
- James Craigg
- Ben Woodbury
- Alexandra Caval
- Christine Hernandez
Get our free mobile app
Idaho's Most Expensive Rental House is a Whopping $17,500 Per Month
We have seen some insane homes, mansions and even castles around Idaho. I found an impressive home with an impressive rental price tag. So what does $17,500 a month get you in Idaho?