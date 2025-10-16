The Magic Valley hasn’t even seen its first widespread frost of the season, but there are some driving challenges at this time of year. Harvest season is here, and the roads are busy with trucks hauling potatoes and beets. When loading is taking place in the fields, massive dust clouds often blow across highways. On Rainy days, there can be mud on the roads, and sometimes some of the load can spill, creating a road hazard. And if you’re on a secondary road, the traffic can be slow. Remember, your one-ton vehicle is no match for something with more axles, which is usually the winner in a collision.

Be a Good Neighbor

Sergeant Ken Mencl is with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. He says the harvest can even extend on some produce into November. There’s a lot more traffic on local roads than you would’ve seen 30 years ago. Even 10 years ago, as new subdivisions were going up throughout southern Idaho. Many of the newcomers are familiar with seeing a lot of traffic, but slow-moving trucks, combines, and tractors are a new experience.

Idaho's Economy is Moving to Market

While it may be inconvenient and even irritating for some, the spud and beet growers were here first. In fact, the economy they built is the reason we have communities here in the first place. You may have stereotypes about local farmers and ranchers, but trust me, you don’t want to be the neighbor who meets the stereotypes they harbor about some of you.