Harvest Season is Also Hazard Season in Twin Falls County

First, in a battle between farm vehicles and midsize SUVs, farm equipment usually wins. The pictures from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office are quite obvious. The Magic Valley has entered harvest season and through the next few months the roads will be filled with trailers, combines, tractors and heavy trucks. Many are slow moving vehicles. There are a few basics to keeping you and the farmers safe.

once the line of vehicles reaches six, the tractor should be pulled over, allowing the other drivers to pass

Passing on a double solid yellow line could cost you a fine and citation. As for the drivers of farm vehicles, once the line of vehicles reaches three, the tractor should be pulled over, allowing the other drivers to pass, however. In many cases the driver of a large combine is focused on controlling a massive vehicle and can’t always recognize the volume of traffic behind him/her.

We’ve got laws but we also have courtesies. Often the latter is a simpler solution. And there is a reason why Mom said patience is a virtue.

SGT Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office explained some of the rules of the road. He was a guest on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio1310, KLIX. He also detailed the need for greater boating safety as summer winds down.

Oh, and it’s not only harvest season. Hunting seasons are opening or are already open. If you’re going out alone, leave details on where you plan to be hunting and take along some supplies you may need if you get stranded in a unit where there may not be much other traffic.

You can hear our conversation with Ken by clicking on the YouTube video below: