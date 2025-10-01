We’re finally seeing some welcome rain. Welcome, because it was so dry for so very long. But we’re also seeing the downside of rain. Local law enforcement is warning that the railroad underpass on Eastland Drive south of Kimberly Road collects water. It doesn’t drain well, and attempting to drive through the pool is dangerous, especially if it stalls your car. We’re expecting some rain later this week, and if you travel that street, be careful and alert.

Autumn Brings New Alerts

We’re also seeing some hazardous conditions related to rain and the harvest season. Tires that have been in muddy fields track the mess onto the pavement, and it can mimic an oil slick! Be alert if you see it ahead, and farmers and ranchers could also face legal and liability issues.

Harvest season also means there are a lot of large and slow-moving vehicles using roads between fields, and roads between fields and cellars.

If it's Sunny, You Can See Trouble Ahead

In some areas where trees shed leaves (such as the South Hills), rain mixed with the mat can also cause drivers to lose traction. I’m aware most of us know these things, but driving in these conditions is like driving on the season’s first ice. You need to get back into the skill set you developed in the previous year.

October also means we’re getting ready for excited children on Halloween night, who may dash into traffic. More and more churches and social organizations do trunk or treat throughout the month. Be alert for those, too.