Harvest Season is a Challenge for Idaho’s California Transplants

How many of our newcomers are familiar with harvest season? One of my predecessors had an issue with potato cellars and worked to stop one from opening (with no luck). Isn’t that a bit like buying a house next to the airport and then whining about the noise? You saw the planes coming in and out when you were looking at the property. Or did you think it was a one-day event for entertainment?

I drove the back way to the Twin Falls County Fair earlier this week. There are lovely housing developments that weren’t there just a few years ago. One is surrounded by farmland. You can see the pivots irrigating fields in almost any direction. There are times when what’s coming out of a pivot has a distinct odor—the smell of a local economy.

The farmer was here first. He also needs to get from point A to point B when it comes to the harvest. Some of the equipment is large. It’s also slow. And big enough that you aren’t likely to win a collision.

If you’re from California, you probably dealt with traffic congestion far worse. Perhaps you'll have an adjustment if your origins are elsewhere and you haven’t experienced life in a rural economy.

I pray for patience. It’s something I’ve been doing for 25 years after a former boss correctly diagnosed me had a severe lack of virtue. I also assume everyone in Idaho is packing heat. The latter also instills patience.

You’ll get used to it, and by Thanksgiving wonder what happened to all the traffic.

