Idaho Housing Costs Keep Rising

More evidence Idaho’s population boom is pricing low earners out of the housing market .

A woman at work recently shared two friends paid $1,400 a month for a two bedroom rental in the city

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLICH) is tracking rental costs nationwide.

It’s no surprise Ada County is seeing an especially steep increase in housing costs. In Twin Falls the cost is also climbing. A woman at work recently shared two friends paid $1,400 a month for a two bedroom rental in the city.

We should note the urban increases don’t represent the entire state. Rural areas in most cases still have relatively affordable costs.