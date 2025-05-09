The Issue That Should be Front and Center

A few years ago, a state legislator told me his niece was paying $1,800 monthly for an 850-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment in Boise.

I can extrapolate when I look at my rental increases in Twin Falls and estimate that a one-bedroom apartment could now cost $2,500 a month in Boise. If you want to live in a decent part of town, you’ll pay a premium. Do you think the niece is more concerned about pride flags or rental costs?

When I’ve told legislators I meet more people concerned about the cost of living than a flag most won’t pay attention to, I get a shoulder shrug, and they’ll explain it’s too bad about housing.

Of course, addressing the housing crisis is a chore. You’ll be accused of socialist policies, or another side will say we need a moratorium on building and a gate to keep out new people (try that one in court!).

How to Energize a Voting Bloc

But stirring the pot over a pride flag excites a portion of the base. The people who five years ago said liberals shouldn’t tell us what to wear on our faces now want to tell liberals they can’t fly a piece of colored cloth.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t like the idea of the rainbow flag being sanctioned by the government, and I firmly believe God will judge those who preen for their voter base. But I don’t live in Boise, and have no interest in calling Boise home. I was in Camas County last weekend, and it’s much more to my liking.

How About They Care About Their Voters Needs?

This flag business is a distraction, and it’s keeping us from issues that are far more important in the daily lives of Idahoans. Heck, the law prohibiting the flying of the flag has no enforcement mechanism. It's toothless. A fellow told me last week that it was watered down by “RINOS”. Republicans in name only! Maybe they figured it was the only way to get the bill passed.

Some years ago, a so-called Christian involved in Idaho politics called me Satan and then de-friended me on Facebook. I expect I’ll see even more of that in the future, but it doesn’t keep me awake at night.

