More California refugees are going to come to Idaho. And Montana, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. More than we’ve ever seen before. Mostly, we’ve seen conservatives fleeing the socialist insanity, but now it may be a general evacuation.

Some property insurers have already abandoned California. Others may be teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. It’s not a given that the federal government can and will rebuild wealthy neighborhoods. Imagine asking taxpayers in Nebraska to pay for new homes for many people who supported policies that worsened the tragedy. It may not be nice, but it’s a political reality.

It’s not that Los Angeles will be depopulated all at once. Some liberals are recommending we allow illegal aliens to stay in the United States and put them to work rebuilding. However, rebuilding is going to be a slow process unless the woke mob in the Democrat Party adopts new land management policies. As someone told me today, they continue to waste money on choo-choo trains to nowhere.

They now have another issue because many high-value taxable properties are smoldering and charred ruins.

What does this mean for Idaho? The median home price in Boise was already approaching one million dollars. If you have tens of thousands of unexpected newcomers, does it worsen matters? Do we have enough water to satiate hundreds of thousands of new people? People who in some cases have designs on water currently used for irrigating farms and ranches.

Our legislators and the Governor should begin making plans as of yesterday. This is a rapidly developing crisis for Idaho.