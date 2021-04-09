Idaho Kids are Being Recruited by the Godless and the Left

Picture by Bill Colley.

Ever see this quote from Adolf Hitler?

“The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation.”

He wasn’t the first and he wasn’t the last to try and capture the hearts and minds of the young.  In China, during the Cultural Revolution, students were used to browbeat, torture and kill those not vocal enough in support of the state.  Or those perceived to be slacking in their duty to the revolution.

Can it happen here?  The conservative and Christian writer Rod Dreher says it can.  In one of his latest books he shares parallels with totalitarian regimes.

Can it happen in Idaho?  You may be aware the Marxist based critical race theory is being taught on some campuses and there is an even more sinister attempt to target small children.  A federal government grant to increase pre-kindergarten for children comes with strings attached.  If a state legislature accepts the money, a faraway bureaucrat provides the curriculum.

Wayne Hoffman is the President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.  He joined Newsradio 1310 KLIX and offered insight on what’s taking place on both ends of the educational spectrum.  From college campuses to pre-school. It should make you question motives.  Why do they need your children?  Because they can’t always get you but they can capture the future.  Especially if Mom and Dad aren’t informed.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: bill colley, Boise State University, critical race theory, Idaho Freedom Foundation, Marxism, pre-k, Wayne Hoffman
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top