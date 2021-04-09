Idaho Kids are Being Recruited by the Godless and the Left

Ever see this quote from Adolf Hitler?

“The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation.”

He wasn’t the first and he wasn’t the last to try and capture the hearts and minds of the young. In China, during the Cultural Revolution, students were used to browbeat, torture and kill those not vocal enough in support of the state. Or those perceived to be slacking in their duty to the revolution.

Can it happen here? The conservative and Christian writer Rod Dreher says it can. In one of his latest books he shares parallels with totalitarian regimes.

Can it happen in Idaho? You may be aware the Marxist based critical race theory is being taught on some campuses and there is an even more sinister attempt to target small children. A federal government grant to increase pre-kindergarten for children comes with strings attached. If a state legislature accepts the money, a faraway bureaucrat provides the curriculum.

Wayne Hoffman is the President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. He joined Newsradio 1310 KLIX and offered insight on what’s taking place on both ends of the educational spectrum. From college campuses to pre-school. It should make you question motives. Why do they need your children? Because they can’t always get you but they can capture the future. Especially if Mom and Dad aren’t informed.