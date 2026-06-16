A friend in Lemhi County was upset that she didn’t see flag displays in Salmon on Sunday. After all, it was Flag Day. Maybe it was the day of the week, with many shops and government offices closed. Is it a sign that patriotism is in decline in Idaho? I don’t think so, but a new WalletHub survey ranks Idaho as the 18th most patriotic state in America. The survey places several Democratic-dominated states ahead of us. This directly contradicts other research that shows liberals aren’t proud of their country.

Change a Measurement and Change Results

How did WalletHub reach its conclusion? Well, one measurement is participation in the armed forces. I suspect Idaho scores well there. But other measurements involve voter participation and volunteering in your community. The former suggests civic engagement, which isn’t love of country. The latter suggests some people may have more time on their hands than others.

Patriotism is also a display. Salmon aside, I saw a lot of flags in Twin Falls on Sunday. I see them out on every national holiday, and a lot of private homes fly the Stars and Stripes every day. I’m reminded of the phrase we used when learning to type. Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country! In reality, that line sums up patriotism. Are you willing to defend the USA and our way of life? Yes is the passing grade.

Visitors See Great Things We Miss

You’ve probably seen some of the stories about the foreigners visiting for the World Cup, raving about our culture. Everything from Buc-ee’s to Waffle House to steak and eggs. The rest of the planet sees abundance and liberty.