Idaho Libraries Told Cut the Porn or the Budget Gets Cut

There’s a poll out of Florida and it shows even a majority of Democrats don’t want sex education and the LGBTQ+ agenda taught in elementary schools. We have only a few Democrats in Idaho, but if we make an educated guess, we could say the polling data could mirror the situation here. I know most Republicans and conservatives don’t want their kids targeted or recruited when Junior is just six years old.

I’m not surprised the Idaho House blocked a budget for libraries late in the session. There’s an election this year and many Republicans have competition within the party. Primary Day is May 17th. Legislators will have about six weeks to defend against claims they support pornography in libraries, some of which could fall into the hands of children. Is it porn? I guess the definition is in the eye of the beholder. Democrats appear to believe sexualizing little kids is a good idea. Normal people have vastly different views.

Libraries are a lot like schools. They want your tax dollars and then demand that mom and dad butt out.

Several weeks ago, I was speaking with Republican Ed Humphreys. Ed is a candidate for Governor. He had just concluded a meeting with voters in Idaho Falls at the public library. He was shocked by what he saw on the walls and shelves. You can click here to read that story.

I’m telling you, people are fed up with woke culture. Democrats support it at their own political peril. Republicans can’t do any damage to their own careers by displaying some courage. Sure, the editors at newspapers around the state will whine. If you support perversion, then it’s possible you’re a pervert. Maybe that’s why most people don’t read newspapers. How many of the few readers spend any time looking at the editorials? A dozen? I’d like to believe Republican legislators have reached the same conclusions but we are talking about politicians. Some elevators never reach the top floor.