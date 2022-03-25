Idaho Libraries Told Cut the Porn or the Budget Gets Cut

Idaho Libraries Told Cut the Porn or the Budget Gets Cut

File photo by Andrew Weeks

There’s a poll out of Florida and it shows even a majority of Democrats don’t want sex education and the LGBTQ+ agenda taught in elementary schools.  We have only a few Democrats in Idaho, but if we make an educated guess, we could say the polling data could mirror the situation here.  I know most Republicans and conservatives don’t want their kids targeted or recruited when Junior is just six years old.

I’m not surprised the Idaho House blocked a budget for libraries late in the session.  There’s an election this year and many Republicans have competition within the party.  Primary Day is May 17th.  Legislators will have about six weeks to defend against claims they support pornography in libraries, some of which could fall into the hands of children.  Is it porn?  I guess the definition is in the eye of the beholder.  Democrats appear to believe sexualizing little kids is a good idea.  Normal people have vastly different views.

Libraries are a lot like schools.  They want your tax dollars and then demand that mom and dad butt out.

Several weeks ago, I was speaking with Republican Ed Humphreys.  Ed is a candidate for Governor.  He had just concluded a meeting with voters in Idaho Falls at the public library.  He was shocked by what he saw on the walls and shelves.  You can click here to read that story.

I’m telling you, people are fed up with woke culture.  Democrats support it at their own political peril.  Republicans can’t do any damage to their own careers by displaying some courage.  Sure, the editors at newspapers around the state will whine.  If you support perversion, then it’s possible you’re a pervert.  Maybe that’s why most people don’t read newspapers.  How many of the few readers spend any time looking at the editorials?  A dozen?  I’d like to believe Republican legislators have reached the same conclusions but we are talking about politicians.  Some elevators never reach the top floor.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.
Filed Under: bill colley, democrats, Ed Humphreys, Idaho Republicans, Libraries, pornography, tax money
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Elections, General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top