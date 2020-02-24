Idaho Man Gets 96 Hours Jail After 4 Of His Horses Die Of Thirst

A man in southwest Idaho who allegedly neglected to check on the welfare of his horses received a commuted jail sentence for a 2018 incident in which four of the animals died of thirst.

On February 21, New Plymouth resident Ivan Pearce II was sentenced to a 96 hour jail term for the death of four horses on his property, according to details shared by eastidahonews.com. Pearce II was found guilty last November for four counts of animal cruelty, and alleged a water source he had kept running for the animals was shut off by another party.

Idaho law enforcement officials held the man accountable for not checking on the animals for an extended period of time. At the time the horses were found deceased, no fresh water was located where the animals were being contained. A 1,000 gallon trough was also found to be dry.

The presiding judge back in November suspended 130 of the 180 day initial sentence. Pearce II was also able to swap inmate work detail for the remainder of jail time. If he breaks probation, the judge has included a 20-day sentence as part of the agreement.

The man was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. New Plymouth is located 175 miles northwest of Twin Falls. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 24, 2020.

It wasn't made public if there was a second responsible party in the deaths of the horses. Pearce II was the only individual mentioned in the story. The judge in the case also excused $4,000 in fines in the matter.