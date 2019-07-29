Idaho Man Dies After Rollover Crash on Interstate

(KLIX) – A 33-year-old Idaho man died after being ejected in a rollover crash that happened Sunday evening near New Plymouth.

The rollover crash, which was reported a little passed 5:30 p.m. Sunday westbound at milepost 11 on Interstate 84, involved Jon Michael Cason, 28, of Snyder, Texas and Joseph Sykes, 33 of Bruneau, Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Cason was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2005 Ford pickup when he drove off the right shoulder, over-corrected, came back on the road and went off into the median. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane of travel.

Police said Cason and passenger Sykes were ejected from the vehicle. Sykes died of his injuries at the scene of the crash, police said, noting neither driver or passenger were wearing their seat belt.

Cason was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Luke's Medical Plaza in Fruitland, and then later by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.