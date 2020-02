LETHA, Idaho (KLIX)-New Plymouth man was killed Friday evening in a single vehicle rollover crash in Gem County.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan 24, 21-year-old Wyatt Pimentel was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 on County Line Road southwest of Letha when he went off the road and rolled, he was ejected from the pickup and died from his injuries.

ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt.