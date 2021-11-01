Two Women Die in Four-vehicle Crash Near New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say two people died following a multi-vehicle crash when one of the vehicles crossed the interstate median into oncoming traffic near New Plymouth Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, a 25-year-old Parma woman was killed in the initial crash and a 79-year-old Council woman died later at an area hospital. ISP said the Council woman had been headed east on Interstate 84 at just before 4 p.m. in a 2018 Ford Explorer when, for unknown reasons, crossed the median into westbound traffic. Two vehicles headed west collided attempting to avoid the Ford. The Ford went another mile in the westbound lanes before hitting a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage head-on, killing the Parma woman. The Council woman was flown to a nearby hospital where she died during the night. ISP said everyone had been wearing their seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.

