Man Hit and Killed by Dump Truck in New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-A worker in west Idaho was struck and killed by a dump truck Tuesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, 62-year-old Rayden Dodson, of Ontario, Oregon was hit by dump truck as he was doing maintenance behind the vehicle a little after 9:30 a.m. in New Plymouth, he died from his injuries at the scene.

According to ISP, 28-year-old Samuel McMillen, also of Ontario, was operating the 1995 Mack dump truck when the accident happened. The death is still under investigation.

