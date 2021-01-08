Idaho Man is Sorry for Storming U.S. Capitol

He says it was emotion overtaking logic. The Ada County man who sat in the presiding chair in the U.S. Senate admits he got swept up in the tide. Josiah Colt now says he made a serious mistake. He could be facing some time behind bars. If nothing else, for trespassing. He took a seat in a chair currently held by Mike Pence.

He mistakenly believed he was in the House of Representatives and was seated in Nancy Pelosi’s chair.

After denouncing Antifa and Black Lives Matter, it’s difficult to admit some in your movement have come to resemble what you despise.

I’ve been to some large conservative rallies in Washington and the events are exhilarating. I attended two large Tea Party gatherings and the Glenn Beck event at the Lincoln Memorial. I can see how people can get swept “up in the moment”. On the other hand, there wasn’t any violence at those large events. We actually spent some time making friendly conversation with police.

Which is in contrast to what transpired Wednesday. Colt isn’t a cop killer. He’s just a guy who took a seat. My guess is, many Trump supporters were appalled (even those storming the building) when they learned some among their numbers had killed an officer with Capitol Police.

I’ll make a prediction. Colt probably won’t do any prison time. He’ll get a stiff fine and probation. And he’ll be told the Capitol is off limits.

A Trump supporter told me Friday processing events of the last several days has been difficult. He’s not alone.