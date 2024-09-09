Idaho Media Suggests You’re to Blame for Summer Wildfires

Pass the granola and apologize to Mother Earth.

Maybe you believe in global warming, or climate change if you prefer. But do you believe in censorship? I’m not convinced the planet is dying, but I read viewpoints from many sides. We used to call that being informed. I can listen, see, and read various opinions and then make a judgment on my own. We still live in a country where I’m not coerced into one belief. Not yet, anyway.

I found a column from a granola-eating writer at the Idaho Hatesman. He blames our summer wildfires on climate change, and of course, you’re to blame. I thought his use of the word “normal” in describing this year’s fire season was a sign he was hedging his claims. That would imply that forests have burned before. Even long before people were here.

I’m sure the guy at the paper would scream you were a denier if you suggested we could remove the fuel from the fires by resuming logging on a larger scale. I’ve said it before, the real opposition is because someone could make a profit by selling timber. If your leftist plan was to protect old-growth forests, we can’t say you’ve had any success. Liberals won’t even consider logging or grazing as a solution. Talk about denial!

A few minutes after reading the tree-hugging whine, I found a link from Issues and Insights. The editorial also cites studies, and it comes to a far different conclusion about climate change. Google demonetized the story. As punishment for offering a dissenting view. You aren’t supposed to consider alternatives. Not according to Lefty.

Google and its associates have contributed almost 1.5 million dollars to the campaign of Kamala Harris. These are the people who seek to control you.

I think that’s a much greater long-term threat to humanity.

