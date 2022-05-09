Idaho Moms Get Snow Shovels for Mother’s Day

At this pace, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. A new snow shovel. I wasn’t really expecting snow on Mother’s Day. Way back during the 1990s, I worked for a television station in Syracuse, New York. It snowed on Mother’s Day in 1996 and I’ve heard on one other occasion long after I left the area. I’ve always used it as a running joke about what a dreadful place it was to call home. What comes around goes around!

Mom Can't Be Very Pleased

Yes, we need the moisture. But I’ll take rain any day in May over snow. The thing is, our wet and chilly spring hasn’t done much to break the drought. Though I’ve seen some data about the snowpack in the mountains and it’s very healthy. Some ranges have 145% of the normal pack. More days of rain in the valley also means the need for pivots is reduced, and with water restrictions in effect, we can live with the pivot delays.

As for those mothers who were looking forward to a sunny day and a family lunch, maybe next year. The kid’s feelings about you won’t change over the next 52 weeks. Unless you tell them they’re being cut out of your will.

Cheer up Mom, It'll Get Better

The weather forecast is finally showing some serious change ahead. It looks like we’ll have one more week trading warm days and cold days, and then some steady warm weather arrives.

And I would never have told my mom to shovel snow. She believed in tough love and probably would’ve embedded the business end in my head.

