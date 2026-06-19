Moose have been seen in some unusual places in recent years. There was one that frequented the canyon near Niagara Springs before eventually wandering away. Another found refuge in a cemetery in Twin Falls. A woman in Blaine County was knocked down in her driveway by a moose as she got out of a car. She survived. This week, a yearling moose was removed from residential property in Rupert. Concerns centered on proximity to people and Interstate 84. A moose on the highway with traffic zipping along at 80 miles per hour can be a bad combination.

There's a Population Boom in Southern Idaho

The Mini-Cassia region sees its share of moose. They wander out of the south hills and mountains as they’re driven off by their mothers, who have new calves to look after. The moose population in the area is exploding, compared to the opposite in much of the Mountain West. The yearling in Rupert was tranquilized and moved to a place where it would have more room to roam.

Moose Can Be Highly Unpleasant

Moose are notoriously surly. The best advice is to give them a wide berth. In other words, stay away! A spokeswoman for Fish and Game, Kenzie Baratti, also says keep dogs away from the larger animals. The two species are a poor mix. Dogs don’t seem to know the danger a moose can pose. It’s 70 pounds versus a larger animal the size of a light pickup truck.

If you have a moose taking up residence, telephone Idaho Fish and Game at 208-324-4359.