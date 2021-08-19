Idaho Officials Say 30,000 Covid Cases A Week Possible By October

Idaho health officials have pinpointed the state's low vaccination rate as being the reason behind an alarming increase in Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the past couple of weeks. It's being projected that as many as 30,000 new Idaho cases of the virus a week could be a reality by October if the situation doesn't improve.

Idaho is trending in an unhealthy direction currently as far as new cases of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus are concerned. Predictions for this fall and winter are frightening to say the least, as state health professionals have reported less than 70% of Idaho is vaccinated against the virus, according to information shared by KTVB news.

Symptoms of the Delta variant differ slightly from the initial Coronavirus strain, and can be more problematic. Those who contract the variant are reportedly progressing in sickness at a much quicker rate, and with increased respiratory distress, according to UC Davis Health.

There were more than 1,200 new cases reported in the past 24 hours across the state, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov. Since the pandemic began in the United States more than 18 months ago, 2,280 Idahoans have lost their lives due to complications from the virus.

There has also been an alarming rise in cases in younger kids as well. With many Idaho schools not enforcing mask mandates, these numbers are likely to continue to rise through the fall and winter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still encouraging people to practice social distancing as much as possible, and to wear masks in high population settings.

