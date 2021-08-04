Why a National Mask Mandate Would Never Fly in Idaho

I’ve seen some rumblings about mask mandates on a handful of conservative websites. A few claim sources in the Biden White House are mulling a nationwide rule. Another part of the story explains the President’s team is approaching private businesses about requiring vaccine passports. You would also need papers explaining any exemption from getting a shot. Leaning on businesses protects the government from allegations about curbing your rights. I’ve also read where the White House is keenly aware of COVID fatigue.

It came about in Idaho long before it became a national trend. The state is often billed as a leader in personal choice. Which is why the political class has been dancing the balance beam since three large healthcare providers announced a vaccine mandate as a condition of employment. Never mind the Republicans making the statements in support of private enterprise were fine with shuttering “non-essential” businesses last year.

One of the large hospital outfits is already cutting services in Jerome County because of a staffing shortage. Wait until one-third of current staff is fired in four weeks. Then the political class will start hearing the noise from constituents and suddenly have a divine revelation. Of course, if you go to the same provider and want a chaplain with biblical views, you’re already out-of-luck. Those guys have already been given notice.

Governor Brad Little spoke with media this week about the new Delta variant. His remarks were muted compared to his bluster from the early months of 2020. He says if you don’t get a vaccine soon, you’ll be responsible for school closures after outbreaks this fall. You could also imagine him saying, “Please. Pretty please!” If the White House asks for his cooperation on masking, he’ll turn a deaf ear. He reads polling data and there’s a primary nine months away. The picture at the top of the page is from one of last winter’s mask burnings. These took place across the state even when there wasn’t a statewide mandate.

If people were peeved eight months ago, imagine how they would react if someone attempted to strong arm them as we’re in fair season and headed for a new school term.