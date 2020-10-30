CDC Offers Tips For Virus Safe Trick Or Treating

As Halloween approaches, many parents are still planning ways in which they can safely provide their children with an alternative to traditional trick or treating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released some tips that might help families planning to hit the streets on Saturday lower their risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

With Halloween arriving this weekend, it will be interesting to see just how many Magic Valley kids go door to door with their families to fill candy buckets. On the one hand, we have the recent fall back to stage-three response from Governor Brad Little due to the rise in statewide COVID-19 cases, and on the other hand we have limited area options for children to satisfy their sugar fixes due to the cancellation of annual events such as Trick or Treat on Bish's Street.

The response we got on an early-September story regarding Halloween this year revealed that a large number of parents in Twin Falls had no plans on prohibiting their kids from trick or treating this year, despite the pandemic. Cases of the virus have spiked greatly in several Magic Valley counties since then.

The CDC released some safe trick or treating guidelines to follow which could help with avoiding contracting the virus. Maintaining a six-foot distance from others, setting out individually stuffed treat bags for kids and carrying sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol were just a couple of the recommendations.

Happy Halloween Magic Valley! Please do your part to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus.