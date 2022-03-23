COVID has been around for a few years now, and it continues to mess up the world as we all once knew it. While we have come a long way in the last year or so, and things are getting back to normal, it continues to spread and be a concern for many. Living in Idaho, it does not seem to affect us here, as it does in more populated areas, but most of us know someone that has been affected by it. The fear may have lessened in the last year, but there may be a new variant headed our way soon.

New COVID Variant Detected

A new COVID variant has been detected in Europe, which is being called "deltacron." It is a combination of the delta variant and the omicron variant. While it is mostly spreading through France right now, it is expected to spread as the rest have. It is too early to tell how severe the deltacron variant is compared to the others. This will be the fourth known variant as of right now, and the pandemic seems to be far from over, in terms of spreading across the globe. I am not one to spread my opinion, but this sounds like it was made up in a lab.

Vaccinated Will Need New Dose of Shots

For those that are vaccinated, there is a fourth round of shots coming out that they will need to get. This fourth shot will serve as the second round of boosters. It is expected that a booster shot will have to be given annually going forward. The hope is that the boosters can help with infections and other side effects from those that come into contact with one of the COVID variants.

With the numbers declining and deaths lowering from COVID, the hope is that the trend will continue. With this new variant, could there be a rise again soon? Only time will tell what the deltacron variant brings, but the expectation is that it will at least spread like the ones before it. We may not have to be as cautious as we once were, but make sure to continue to take care of yourself and do what you think is best when it comes to fighting COVID.

