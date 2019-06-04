Idaho on Fire Plans to Halt Wildfires

I’ve seen plenty of wildfire damage traveling the Mountain West. I’ve seen plenty of dead forests traveling the Mountain West. I know there must be a better way to preserve what we’ve got.

Idaho on Fire is an organization dedicated to changing decades of government policy responsible for the carnage. Policy often driven by a radical environmentalism not attuned to the needs of the people who live in the region.

Policy often driven by a radical environmentalism not attuned to the needs of the people who live in the region

Next month Idaho on Fire is sponsoring a liberty conference in Challis. Darr Moon is a driving force behind these meetings and he joined Newsradio 1310, KLIX on-air. He discussed not only the conference but the threats from current policy to national security, the economy and the land.

Many Idahoans may not be aware there are tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars in minerals under our feet. Minerals that power the modern world and the gadgets used even by the political left.

You can hear our talk below:

