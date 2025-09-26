There may be gold worth 17 billion dollars at just one mine. I believe that’s the figure provided by mining engineer Darr Moon. He’s a graduate of the now-defunct school of mining at the University of Idaho (which may be revived). The Stibnite Mine is just one of many gold deposits in the state. A ceremony was held at the mine this month as the project progressed at an urgent pace. The mine is also a main source of antimony. It’s called a rare earth mineral. But rare earth is a misnomer. The minerals are only rare if people refuse to harvest them.

The Canary in the Mine is a Warning

They are critical to a high-tech military and a modern economy. Gold prices are soaring, up 40 percent on the year so far. The surge is a possible sign of economic danger ahead, such as the 37 trillion dollar national debt. Moon has stated in the past that Idaho has enough mineral wealth to pay off the debt. We’re not even talking about what neighboring states can provide! But it takes willpower and telling the environmentalists to get out of the way.

He made an appearance on my radio show, and you can listen to his remarks by clicking here. You may recognize his name. He’s the Custer County Republican Party Chairman, and his wife, Dorothy, is the Idaho Republican Chairwoman. Both have mining backgrounds and own a small gold mine.

Modern Extraction is a Safe Process

For critics of mining, it’s a much more environmentally conscious project today. At least in the United States. Our competitors aren’t so neat with landscaping. Yet, many liberal American outdoor activists buy the foreign products.