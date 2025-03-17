A Taste of Summer Next Week in Southern Idaho

We're Headed for a T-Shirt and Shorts Weather

It won’t be 100 degrees (and who likes oven temperature?), but next week will feel a lot like mild summer days, with some forecasts suggesting highs in the mid-70s. This makes the gloomy skies and bland daytime highs this week feel a bit easier to take.

We’ve already experienced a few Fool’s Springs, but the pattern may be changing for good. A few gloomy and cold days are still expected into June.

Next Week is the Time for Business Deals and Sweets for the Sweet

You’ll start to see a change in people’s attitudes. They’ll be smiling more often and probably be more optimistic.

Growers are also looking forward to spring. They’ll be able to get out into the fields and start planting, and they’re assured of a plentiful water supply.

There is More Than Enough Water for Irrigation

Reservoirs are generally almost topped off, and we haven’t seen much mountain runoff yet.

While we didn’t see much snow in the valleys, we still had a wet winter. Friends in the higher elevations have shared pictures of their snowpack, and I’m happy I live in the valley. Because I wouldn’t want to shovel or drive through what they have.

Is This a Divine Intervention?

Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke told me a few hours ago that the volume in the reservoirs is an answer to prayers.

This spring, we’re getting the best of both worlds.