March is a fickle month. I remember when I was in 5th grade, and we had a day that was in the 30s, followed by a day at 70. We threw off our coats and rejoiced. The next day, it was 20 and windy, and it was depressing. Some people refer to fool’s spring, which is usually followed by mud season. As I grow older, I appreciate those teasing days even more, because the number of overall warm days is finite. My old cat is the same way. He won’t go outside when the temperature is under 45 or when there’s a hint of wind. Above 50, he’s fine, and at 75 or more, he’ll spend hours sprawled on the deck.

It May Feel Like Summer and then Winter Over 24 Hours

This weekend promises him a day near 70. Sunday looks warm; Monday is somewhat warm, and by Tuesday, March returns. We shouldn’t complain. We’ve been gifted an incredibly mild winter. I realize it won’t help growers, but a friend told me it’s great motorcycle weather.

Normally, this time of year, I see snow shovels on clearance. But not this year. They must have been shipped back to the warehouse long ago, in hopes of getting a better sale value next year.

I No Longer Like the Change of Seasons

Summer will probably be its usual self, hot and dry and with stale air. Frankly, the season has become my favorite. Like my cat, I appreciate a hot oven-like feel!

This morning, I watched a few snowflakes fall, and then caught a glimpse of birds flocking on a barn roof. I’m not sure about the attraction, but they gather there most days, snow, rain, or shine.