To be precise, at 10:46 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20th. I’m not sure that translates to 8:46 a.m., Mountain Time, but I guess the equinox is based on the tilt of the earth and not man-made time zones. Depending on the year, the equinox can vary between the 19th and the 21st. This year looks to split the difference. Not that most of us will notice. We’ll already be two weeks into Daylight Saving Time, and we’ve been experiencing spring-like weather since November.

The Climate and Weather Change on a Dime

I’m not sure that guarantees a mild season, or even an early arrival of summer. We’ve all seen long-term weather patterns change quickly when a curl in the jet stream suddenly retreats. There was a June day a few years ago when it was cloudy, rainy, and 45 degrees, and I was at a gas station. A woman I talked to that day was a new arrival in Idaho, having only been here two months. She asked if June was always so dismal. I explained that most years would be better.

It Should Remain Very Dry

Obviously, the big concern remains drought. There was a meeting in Idaho Falls this week where stakeholders gathered to plan for what could be a lean year. There’s also a request out of Utah that Idaho share more water, in exchange for a break on a new gasoline refining tax. Utah is a major supplier. Governor Brad Little has been emphatic that we’re not giving up water needed for growers.

And there’s the wildfire threat. Oklahoma was torched by fires in February, and a dry region can leave a lot of available tinder.