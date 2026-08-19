The tinfoil hat crowd is tenaciously holding on. Despite a thumping defeat in the May GOP Primary, they haven’t gone away. They still warn chemtrails are making our virile Idaho men sterile, that quagga mussel treatment is a United Nations plot, and that the recent shooting at In-N-Out was planned to win public support for Flock cameras. Never mind that a camera posted at an intersection can’t predict a shooting at a burger joint, most UN bureaucrats have no idea where Twin Falls is located, and if some of the conspiracy theorists were sterilized, we could probably limit the number of crackpots in future generations.

What Criminals and Conspiracies Share in Common

From what I’ve read over the years, a lot of mass shooters share the same paranoid values. Gun control isn’t the solution. Mental institutions are a far better option.

It’s tough enough that our number one industry (agriculture) is threatened by a severe drought. If we surrender to quagga mussels, then the irrigation system is kaput, and in a matter of a couple of years, southern Idaho is a ghost town. Yet, some local gadfly believes some nefarious globalist is doing this just to prevent him from fishing. I guess the staff at the UN pulled his name out of a hat.

These People Need to Be Sedated

The quagga mussel population is on the decline, and for all those cranks complaining about any dead fish, they were already scheduled to die if you planned to eat them. Here’s a thought: fish somewhere else or buy a filet at the store for the time being.