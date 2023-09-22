Quagga Mussels in Idaho Cause a Warning in Wyoming

People travel to fish and boat. That’s not news, however. The discovery of quagga mussel larvae in the Snake River in Twin Falls has some neighbors concerned. Wyoming Game and Fish has issued an advisory to people using watercraft of any kind on state waterways. I didn’t know it until I saw the news release, but Wyoming is one of the last states where they haven’t encountered the mussels. I say haven’t encountered, it because who knows? You can’t be testing every square inch of water daily.

All boaters entering Wyoming must have their craft inspected. If you have one inspection done and encounter a second station, you must stop for another check. If you don’t see an inspection point, then it’s your responsibility to find one before you put a boat, kayak, jet-ski, or board into the water.

The department makes the danger clear:

Zebra and quagga mussels have the potential to cause fishery collapses, damage to boats and motors, hazards to swimmers and waders, poor water quality, and significant damage to water treatment facilities, hydroelectric power generators, and irrigation systems.

You’ve heard the same warning from Idaho. Quagga and zebra mussels can devastate economies and wipe out wide swaths of ranching and farming. Because irrigation is threatened, a way of rural life is in jeopardy.

The mussel larvae found near Centennial Park have closed waterways throughout southern Idaho. Some areas may be closed indefinitely. It shows you how just a small sample can have a devastating impact on the economy.

