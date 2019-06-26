Idaho Ranked Among Top 5 Most Patriotic States

There are a lot of different ways you can show patriotism and a website has compiled many of those to determine which states are the most patriotic in the United States. Good news for Idaho is that we ranked pretty high in all categories and overall we are the fifth most patriotic.

Based on 13 factors including military engagement, civic participation, and active voters, WalletHub determined Idaho was only less patriotic than four other states: Utah, Vermont, Wyoming, and New Hampshire. So, while your neighbors are blowing up fireworks into the wee hours of the night and driving you crazy because you have to work in the morning, just remember they are part of the reason we rank so high and patriotic. Also remember that they can legally set off ground fireworks until midnight each night through July 5th. After that, you can call the authorities on them because that is your patriotic right.