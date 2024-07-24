Idaho Joins the Entire Planet in Slow Roasting

Is hot enough for you? How often do you hear that question during summer? The question is being posed around the world. Scientists say last Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on the planet. You can see some of the details by clicking here. I was going to provide a link for the Washington Post version, but Pravda-on-the-Potomac is behind a paywall. The writer of the Post story buries the point that temperature records are only a few centuries old.

We need to point out that many of those readings are of questionable accuracy, and 200 years ago, there weren’t any records being collected where I currently live.

Is it hot relative to previous days and years? Of course. Has it been hotter locally? Apparently. Just because we haven’t seen something in our lifetimes doesn’t mean this is the biggest story. It’s like a guy who started watching the NFL in 2000. He doesn’t consider Steve Young and Dan Marino among the best, because he didn’t see them play. It doesn’t mean they didn’t show up.

Whenever I read these stories, I always believe the goal of the writers and the academics is to convince you to give up liberty and comfort and live in a much more controlled environment. Controlled by the elites, who claim they must stop you lesser mortals from soiling the nest. It’s Orwellian. The purveyors need to keep ratcheting up the alarm in hopes of frightening you, and they’re increasingly increasing the threat level. The real fear is the day they succeed.