Idaho Ranked Worst State for Daycare

Idaho apparently isn’t very accommodating of working moms. WalletHub examined all 50 states and the District of Columbia and placed Idaho 48th in outcome.

Idaho finished dead last when it came to child care opportunities. The state is 46th when it comes to working opportunities for women and 15th in balancing work and home.

Keep in mind, studies examine variables and those can change with different surveys. Idaho is the only northwestern state in the bottom five, although. Nevada is listed as 6th worst. Idaho is joined in the bottom five by 4 southeastern states.

Keep in mind, by rural nature of many of these states there aren’t always many established daycare centers. You could be talking about driving long distances for work and daycare.

You can get much more detail on the methodology by clicking this link . The map is also interactive. By gliding over the states you can see where each ranked.