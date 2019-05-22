Idaho Ranks Among ‘Most Dangerous’ States for Memorial Day Travel

Memorial Day weekend is here, so there will be a lot of travelers out and about enjoying some time off from work. And with so many more people on the roads, things can get a little more dangerous. There are, however, some states that are a little more "safe" when it comes to Memorial Day travel.

Unfortunately, Idaho is not one of them. In fact, it's not even somewhere in the middle of the pack. According to A Secure Life , Idaho ranks at No. 8 in their '10 Most Dangerous States for Memorial Day Travel' list (.91 per 100,000 people). The safest state ranking went to Maine (0.30 crashes per 100,000 people). West Virginia travelers beware, that state ranked as 'Most Dangerous' with 1.30 crashes per 100,000 people.

A Secure Life offers some helpful tips on staying safe during your weekend travels: