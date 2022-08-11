School starts next week for many in the area, and this weekend marks the final weekend of summer vacation for all those children. Summer has flown by and soon the weather will begin to cool off, we hope. This is one final weekend to enjoy summer 2022 before it is too late. Just like there has been all summer, this weekend will be packed full of events to enjoy the closing days, as well as to help you get prepared before school begins. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend in and around Twin Falls.

Thursday, August 11 Through Saturday, August 13 - Jerome County Fair

Credit: Greg Credit: Greg loading...

With the summer ending, what better way to spend the final weekend than stuffing your face with fried food, riding carnival rides, enjoying a rodeo, and enjoying a live concert? The Jerome County Fair has been going on this week and will continue to do so until Saturday. On Friday Night, Nate Smith will be performing at the fair, beginning at 7:30. He is best known for his song 'Whiskey On You.' There is still much going on, and plenty to get out and see. Head out to the Jerome County Fair this weekend, and check the schedule to plan out the best day for you.

Friday, August 12 - Mini Masters Golf Tournament

Putter's Mini Golf - Facebook Putter's Mini Golf - Facebook loading...

For all those competitive people out there and mini golf lovers, this is a chance to put your bragging rights and skills to the test. This Friday, Putters will be hosting the Mini Master Golf Tournament from 2 PM until 6 PM. The tournament will be competed in teams of two, so grab your best mini-golf friend, family member, or random stranger that you know. Play for the rights to win a green jacket. Make sure to go online and register to enter before it is too late. The team fee is $75. If you can't find a friend or don't feel confident enough to play, head out and watch the action.

Saturday, August 13 - Back to School Vendor Sale

Credit: Ripped Swag Credit: Ripped Swag loading...

With school starting for many in Twin Falls next week, don't wait too long to start your back-to-school shopping. Instead of joining the crowds at the big chain stores, support locally and stop by the back-to-school vendor sale taking place this Saturday from 9 AM until 2 PM. The sale will be located at 195 El Camino West in Twin. It is a great way to get what you need and prepare for going back to school while getting products you can't find anywhere else. Most of the products are made here in the Magic Valley, and the first 20 guests will get free swag, as well as the first 20 children, will get free school supplies.

Saturday, August 13 - Fill the Truck

PC Courtney Salmon PC Courtney Salmon loading...

While you may have much back-to-school shopping to do, spend a little extra if you can to help out those that may not be as fortunate as you are. Fill the Truck is an event taking place this Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Duran Group Powered by REMAX Legacy at 1667 Locust Street in Twin Falls. Drop by and donate backpacks, pens, markers, calculators, rulers, notebooks, and anything else you think teachers and students in the area could use for school. All donations go directly back into the schools in the area and help families that may not be able to afford everything they need.

Saturday, August 13 Through Saturday, August 20 - Cassia County Fair

Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash loading...

Perhaps you make it to the Jerome fair, but don't get your fill of fair food, you can follow it up with a trip to the Cassia County Fair that will be taking place all next week, and starts this Saturday. Eddie Montgomery will start the entertainment with a concert on Saturday night. Tickets are available from $15 to $25, with gates opening at 6:30 PM and the concert beginning at 8:00 PM. There will be rodeos taking place throughout the week. Fried food, rides, rodeos, concerts, and much more sound like a great way to spend a summer weekend.

Saturday, August 13 - Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western

Credit: Friends of Stricker Credit: Friends of Stricker loading...

If you enjoy games, history, and food, then there is a perfect event taking place this weekend. The Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western is taking place this weekend at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite outside of Hansen. The event will run from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM and will include a game that combines Clue and Amazing Race to find out who committed the crime. As you go from station to station you will eliminate suspects and in the end have to name a person, place, and weapon. There will be prizes rewarded. Sandwiched between the game will be a spaghetti dinner with garlic bread and salad. There are limited spots, so don't wait to get your tickets. Tickets are $30 per person and $50 for couples.

Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 - Catch Me if You Can

street-racing-shutterstock loading...

Have you ever wanted to see how fast your car can go? Did you use to drag race as a kid, or maybe you still do, but did you know there is a safe place you can do so? Many of us have imagined living out our 'Fast and Furious' dreams and there is a track near Twin Falls you can do so, as well as an event taking place on the weekend to put your car to the test. The event is called Catch Me if You Can, and is taking place at the South Hills Raceway, located at 3100 North 2800 East in Twin Falls. The event is taking place from 11 AM until 6 PM, with it being $5 for spectators, with kids aged 10 and under being free. For those wanting to race, it is $65 to enter the bracket, with cash prizes for the winner.

Monday, August 15 Through Saturday, August 20 - Gooding County Fair

Credit: Purestock Credit: Purestock loading...

If you can't make it to the Jerome County Fair, and are unable to make it to Cassia, or want to compare the two, make sure to also stop by the Gooding County Fair this coming week. With the final days of summer, head on out and take in the rodeos, play games, ride rides, and of course, eat. With so many fairs in the area, why go to just one, when you can go to a different one every week? This is a great way to spend the last day of summer vacation.

While it may be the final weekend of summer vacation, that doesn't mean it needs to be a sorrowful one. Get on outside, enjoy it, and take advantage of all the fairs in the area. Ride rides, play games, eat a ton, get some back-to-school shopping done, and have fun this weekend as summer closes on 2022 and the school year begins. Be safe and be smart, but most importantly have fun and enjoy it. Don't stay inside, that is for what lies ahead, this weekend is for fun.

